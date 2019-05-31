The Oyo chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged that the State Governor Seyi Makinde is acting like a dictator.

This news medium learned that this comment was in a response to the dissolution of the local government councils in the state by Makinde.

According to the APC Chairman in Oyo State Akin Oke, the move by Makinde is shocking.

“We are not in the military era, in the first instance, here is a man who swore to defend the Constitution, a few hours later, acting with impunity, acting in military-style dissolving democratic institutions like Local Government Councils,” the APC leader said in a statement.

“The House of Assembly has not been constituted and even the so-called Chief of Staff who signed the statement on behalf of the governor has not been sworn-in.

“This development is a very bad signal, very bad signal for good people, with this administration, we are in for problems, real problems in the state.”