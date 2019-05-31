Number Of Unsafe Abortions In Benue Revealed

The Centre for Family and Reproductive Health Support Initiative says at least, 54, 000 cases of unsafe abortions were recorded in Benue State in 2018, Concise News reports.

CFRHSI Vice Chairman, Dr Chiza Ogboaja, who made the disclosure at an interactive session with newsmen in Makurdi, says the record was obtained from the task shifting and task sharing policy of the Benue State Ministry of Health for 2018.

Ogboaja says the high rate of unwanted pregnancies in the state required a budget line to address the matter, adding that if there was no budget for family planning, there would be no progression to achieve family planning.

The Chief Medical Director of Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), Prof. Terlumun Swende, says Nigeria constituted less than two percent of the world population but accounted for 10 percent maternal deaths.

“We have unfairly maternal deaths, mostly from aborted and unwanted pregnancies” he laments.