The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has distanced itself from a congratulatory message from South-east Governors Forum to President Muhammadu Buhari on his inauguration. The Forum chaired by Dave Umahi, governor of Ebonyi state, also has in its fold, Willie Obiano (Anambra), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Emeka Ihedioha, the newly inaugurated governor of Imo state.

Nigeria’s anti-graft commission, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested the immediate Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha and his wife Gerald. According to SaharaReporters, the anti-graft commission stormed his residence and made the arrest and also sealed his Eastern Palm University, Ogboko.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied the arrest of the immediate Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, and his wife Gerald. However, in the light of Okorocha’s exit from office as governor of Imo, reports began to circulate online on Thursday that he had been arrested by the EFCC.

Newly-sworn-in Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has commenced the demolition of the Akachi Tower, one of the monuments built by his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha. Concise News understands that the Akachi Tower, built on a reclaimed dumpsite, was one of the structures commissioned by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, earlier this month.

The newly sworn-in Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha has reacted to the demolition of Akachi statue near Aba Road, Owerri, Concise News reports. Contrary to reports emanating from Owerri, the Government said it has no hand in the pulling down of the gargantuan Akachi statue.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Thursday appointed a former Head of Service in the state, Folasade Jaji, as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG). The news is contained in a statement issued by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, on Thursday in Lagos.

Residents of Enugu metropolis on Thursday went about their normal activities and disregarded the sit-at-home order issued by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Concise News reports. The proscribed group had in a statement, directed the residents to observe a sit-at-home order in memory of those who lost their lives in the Nigeria-Biafra war from 1967 to 1970.

Embattled singer Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has been granted bail by the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos State. Concise News reports that Naira Marley had earlier pleaded not guilty to the cyber fraud charges pressed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Popular Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo has berated the pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, for allegedly sleeping with his church members. In a series of Instagram posts, Dakolo claimed that Pastor Fatoyinbo has not stopped the act of sleeping with girls in his church.

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Ukraine in the Group D match of the 2019 U-20 World Cup in Poland on Thursday, Concise News reports. The Nigerian team progressed to the round of 16 as the best loser in the group with just four points behind the United States and Ukraine who top the group.

