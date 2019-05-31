Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has listed nine witnesses to testify in its case against rapper Naira Marley.

Concise News understands that court documents show that the witnesses would give evidence, tender exhibits and reveal their findings to the court, reports The Punch

Three of the witnesses were said to have taken the defendant’s and witnesses’ statements.

The remaining are representatives of Mastercard, Visa Inc and Guaranty Trust Bank, who are expected to tender relevant card and account details of the defendant to the court.

Naira Marley was arrested on May 10 at 9 Gbangbala Street, Ikate, Lekki, Lagos, together with Omoniyi Temidayo (aka Zlatan Ibile) and three others for alleged advance fee fraud.

After his arrest, the anti-graft agency filed 11 charges against Naira Marley bordering on alleged cybercrime and identity theft.

The alleged crimes were in contravention of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act and the Cyber Crimes Act, which the artiste risks seven years in jail if found guilty.

The charges with suit number FHC/L/178C/19 were filed before a Lagos State High Court.

He was granted bail to the tune of N2m on Thursday.