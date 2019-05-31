Beneficiaries of a programme of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Government’s National Social Investment Programmes (N-SIP), N-Power, have bared their thoughts on the scheme as Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday in Gombe State inaugurated 11 projects built by Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo, Concise News reports.

Osinbajo, who was in the state for a one-day working visit, was received at the Gombe airport by Dankwambo.

Upon disembarking at the Gombe airport, Osinbajo was cheered by hundreds of excited N-Power and National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) beneficiaries.

The N-Power and NHGSFP beneficiaries lined the route and hailed as the vice president’s motorcade left the airport to sites of projects to be inaugurated.

More so, the beneficiaries, who drummed and danced, accompanied the vice president round the projects inaugurated.

VP Osinbajo arrives Gombe on an official visit just now, welcomed warmly by a crowd of Npower beneficiaries and Homegrown School Feeding cooks who had gathered right outside the airport. VP accompanied by Gombe Gov. Ibrahim Dankwabo & Environment Minister Suleiman Hassan. pic.twitter.com/zzcwAYGEFa — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) May 27, 2019

At every other point where the Vice President stopped to inaugurate projects, more N-SIPs beneficiaries especially N-Power, Homegrown School Feeding Programme cooks and others came in large numbers to welcome the Vice President and his entourage.

Some of the beneficiaries who barred their minds about the N-SIPs in separate interviews urged the Buhari administration to sustain the programme.

An N-Power Agro beneficiary from Gombe LGA, Tarzan Adamu, commended President Buhari for initiating the programme and providing the opportunity for many youths not to lose hope in their nation.

According to him, “due to savings, I have made from the N-Power scheme I have established a tomato garden and I harvest products which I sell to different parts of the country.

“Since I was enlisted for the N-Power programme, everything has changed in my life and I have been able to employ four persons who now work under me; that is my story, everything has changed for me.”

Similarly, Tarzan Lucky, an orphan from Biliri LGA of the state, who is also an N-Power Agro beneficiary, says his life has been transformed from a job seeker to an employer courtesy of the N-Power programme.

He said “Before now I was doing nothing but today due to the N-Power programme, I have gone into animal husbandry where I have different species of animals that I am rearing. I also have about seven people working under me. This is a big transformation for me and my family.”

Another N-Power Teach beneficiary, Miss Debora Adamu from Biliri LGA, says the N-SIPs have made a lot of things easier for her and her family.

According to her, “the stipends I have been receiving from the programme have helped in keeping me going. For that, I want to say a big thank you to the Buhari administration and I want them to keep it up.

“Through the N-Power programme, I have been able to establish my small business to support my family. I was able to do so through the money I saved from the scheme. I saved N75,000 which I used to start my business.”

For another N-Power Health beneficiary, simply named Kashim, who works at the State Tuberculosis & Leprosy Centre, the programme had been instrumental in promoting tuberculosis and leprosy awareness in the Gombe State.

“Through the N-Power programme, I have been able to sensitise my community and other communities on the prevention and care for tuberculosis and leprosy.

“I have also been able to enlighten my community on all issues concerning tuberculosis and this has helped the community a lot, and I think this kind of programme should never stop,” Shaibu said.

The Vice President was accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Environment, Suleiman Hassan, Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Canada, Ambassador Adeyinka Asekun, amongst other functionaries.