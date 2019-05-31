Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, May 31st, 2019.

Forum of Permanent Secretaries in Kogi state has described Governor Yahaya Bello’s civil service reform as progressive saying the governor deserves support to enable him to consolidate on his numerous achievements, Concise News reports. Chairman of the forum, Jibrin Okeme, who states this shortly after the forum’s meeting said the civil service reforms have positively repositioned the state for better efficiency and performance. He notes that promotion in the civil service has been quarantined from tribalism and inefficiency, assuring the governor of their maximum support in moving the state forward. Read more here.

Ahead November 16 Kogi State governorship election, a group of women from across the state, particularly Kogi Central Senatorial Districts, has declared its support for Natasha Akpoti, Concise News reports. Akpoti ran for Kogi Central senatorial seat on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the last National Assembly elections but lost to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The women who made their position known during a solidarity visit to her Abuja home lamented that the current state government had failed to meet the expectations and the yearnings of the people in all areas of development. Read more here.

The leadership of various student bodies in Kogi State have endorsed Governor Yahaya Bello’s bid for a second term in office, Concise News reports. The students, at a press conference on Thursday in Lokoja, said that Bello had performed creditably and deserved four more years. The groups represented included Kogi Chapter of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), National Association of Kogi Students (NAKOSS), Igala Students Association (ISA), National Association of Ebira Students (NAES), and the National Association of Okun Students (NAOS). Read more here.

The Kogi State Government vowed to put all measures in place in tackling flood disaster, outbreak Lassa fever and other epidemic-prone diseases in the state, Concise News reports. This was disclosed on Thursday at a joint media briefing in Lokoja, by all the relevant ministries in Kogi on public health regarding “Flood, Lassa and other Epidemic Prone Diseases. NAN reports that the state government recently confirmed four cases of Lassa fever and two deaths. Read more here.

That’s the latest news from Kogi state for today. See you soon!