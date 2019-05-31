Good day and welcome to the compilation of the latest Benue State news online updates for today, Friday, May 31st, 2019 on Concise News.

The Benue State House of Assembly has recalled the seven members it suspended last July, Concise News reports.

According to NAN, the members were recalled during plenary on Thursday.

Moving a motion for the recall, the House Majority Leader, Avine Agbom, recalls that the members were suspended for six months during plenary.

Those suspended, he recalled, included Terkimbi Ikyange (Ushogo/APC), Benjamin Adanyi (Makurdi South/APC), Nick Eworo (Obi/APC), Terhemba Chabo (Gboko West/APC), James Okefe (Okpokwu/APC), Adam Okloho (Adoka-Ugboju/APC), and Bem Mngutyo (Tarka/APC).

Furthermore, Agbom recalls that the suspension was extended for another three months at the completion of the six months.

“The suspended members have served their suspension obediently, so it is imperative to lift the sanction; we were inaugurated as a team and should leave in the same manner,” he states.

Seconding the motion, Ianna Jato (Katsina-Ala East/PDP), urges members to support the lifting of the suspension to enable the six members to attend sittings of the House henceforth.

The Centre for Family and Reproductive Health Support Initiative says at least, 54, 000 cases of unsafe abortions were recorded in Benue State in 2018, Concise News reports.

CFRHSI Vice Chairman, Dr Chiza Ogboaja, who made the disclosure at an interactive session with newsmen in Makurdi, says the record was obtained from the task shifting and task sharing the policy of the Benue State Ministry of Health for 2018.

Ogboaja says the high rate of unwanted pregnancies in the state required a budget line to address the matter, adding that if there was no budget for family planning, there would be no progression to achieve family planning.

The Chief Medical Director of Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), Prof. Terlumun Swende, says Nigeria constituted less than two percent of the world population but accounted for 10 percent maternal deaths.

“We have unfairly maternal deaths, mostly from aborted and unwanted pregnancies.,” he laments.

