The Kogi State Government has embarked on proactive measures to tackle flooding in the state and prevent outbreaks of flood-related diseases, Concise News reports.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Haruna Saka, stated this yesterday in Lokoja at a media briefing organised by the ministry in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) towards addressing the issue of flood, Lassa fever and other epidemic-prone diseases in the state.

He said apart from the ongoing awareness and sensitisation campaigns on the issue of Lassa fever, flood and epidemic-prone diseases by the ministry, the Ministries of Environment and Agriculture had equally taken some proactive steps towards curbing flooding and disease outbreaks.

The Commissioner for Environment, Usman Yahaya, said proactive measures taken to mitigate flooding included inspection and clearing of blocked drainage channels; frequent desilting of drainages; provision of waste bins for proper waste collections and adequate sensitisation of riverine communities on flooding.