The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El Rufai, has said his godfatherism comment was not aimed at former Lagos State Governor Bola Tinubu.

Concise News had reported El-Rufai as saying after the 2-19 elections that the era of godfatherism in Lagos was over.

However, while receiving 121 members-elect, who were on consultation tour of Northwest on Friday at the Government House chamber in Kaduna, the governor said it was a generic statement.

“That was not an attack on Asiwaju, it was a generic statement, but the whole thing took a media frenzy because to some people Asiwaju is a meal ticket,” he said.

“Let me tell you, because of that, some people started confessing to me that Asiwaju should be dealt with.

“They said Asiwaju wants to finish you, he has been abusing you, we should finish him by finishing his man, Femi Gbajabiamila.”