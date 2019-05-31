Embattled Justice Ajumogobia Hospitalised

Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, who is facing money laundering charges, has been admitted to a hospital, Concise News has learned.

This news medium understands the Federal High Court in Lagos had fixed Friday May 31, for hearing in a motion filed by the embattled Judge, challenging her trial in the court.

Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had charged Ofili-Ajumogobia and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria Godwin Obla on 18 counts bordering on Conspiracy, Unlawful Enrichment, Retention of Crime Proceeds and Money Laundering.

But Justice Ajumogobia and Obla, during their re-arraignment on 15 May, pleaded not guilty to all counts.

The presiding Judge, Justice Rilwan Aikawa, then granted them bail in the sum of N10million each, with two sureties in like sum.

