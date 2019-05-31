The federal government has declared Tuesday, June 4, and Wednesday, June 5, as public holidays to mark the Eid-Fitri celebration, Concise News reports.

This was made known on Friday by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah.

She congratulated the Muslim faithful on a successful completion of the Ramadan Fast and enjoined all Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for the peace, unity, prosperity and stability of Africa’s most populous nation.

She said that security agencies under the Ministry have been directed to provide adequate security before, during and after the Eid-Fitri Celebration.