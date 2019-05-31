The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday arraigned the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) official, Philomena Chishe who claimed a snake swallowed N36 million, Concise News reports.

Five others, namely: Samuel Umoru, Yakubu Jekada, Daniel Agbo, Priscilla Ogunsola, and Aliyu Yakubu were arraigned alongside Chishe before Justice Peter Afen of a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Abuja.

She became notorious when she made an outlandish claim that a mysterious snake swallowed about N36 million cash arising from the sale of e-JAMB cards in Makurdi, Benue State JAMB office.

The controversial JAMB official is being prosecuted by the EFCC on an eight-count charge, following her refusal to furnish the management of JAMB the true information on the financial status of JAMB e-cards supplied to the Benue Zonal office between 2014 and 2016.

Her alleged action is contrary to Section 139 (a) of the Penal Code Law.

