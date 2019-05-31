EFCC, Army Join Forces To Achieve Economic Prosperity

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian Army (NA) have agreed to continue to explore existing relationship as to achieve economic prosperity for the nation. Concise News reports.

The Force Commander, 2 Brigade, Akwa Ibom State, Brigadier General T. A. Lagbaja said this on Thursday at the state Command when the Deputy Zonal Head of the EFCC, Uyo Zonal Office Alex Ebbah, led a team of operatives on a courtesy call to the officers and men of the Brigade.

While receiving the EFCC team, General Lagbaja thanked Ebbah for doing the Command the honour and deeming it fit to seek the collaboration of the Military which according to him is both welcoming and crucial in the success of the EFCC fight against illegal oil deals in the zone.

He said, “Oil provides up to 80% of our economic revenue, so it’s pivotal and the military is out to protect, and with the amount of sophistication and boldness of criminal elements in the region, the EFCC needs the military and we pledge our support and availability.

“So do not hesitate to give us a call because together, we will achieve economic prosperity.”

Ebbah on behalf of the Executive Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, also appreciated the Nigerian Army, while soliciting the continuous support and backing of the military in tackling the various illegal oil theft in the zone.