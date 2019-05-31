Davido Remains Optimistic On Uncle's Victory

DMW boss Davido has expressed his excitement after the Appeal Court ruled in favour of his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The Court of Appeal in a unanimous decision declared that Adeleke, who ran for the 2018 governorship election in Osun state, was qualified to contest the election.

Reacting to this, Davido declared that one lap is left to accomplish their goal, adding that justice will prevail.

“To God be the Glory !!! ONE MORE LAP TO GO !!! God you are truly Great !! @ademolaadeleke_01 Justice will prevail ! Thank You ! OSUN will be Happy Again !!! God go do am ! We keep praying,” he wrote on Instagram.