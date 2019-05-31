Nigerian radio presenter Daddy Freeze has sarcastically called for calm following allegations of sexual abuse levelled against the Head Pastor of the Common Wealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Concise News had reported that singer Timi Dakolo on Thursday levelled the allegation against the Abuja-based pastor.

According to the singer, such abuses have been going on for years but is being covered by those in the top echelon of the COZA.

The development, has, as expected, drawn diverse reactions with the singer claiming that he had gotten threats from some Christians.

On his part, Daddy Freeze while reacting to the claims, urged people not to draw hasty conclusions but rather wait for a “robust response.”

“Let’s not be too hasty to take sides… Let’s await a robust response..” he said sarcastically on Instagram.