Court Rules On Age Falsification Suit Against Acting CJN

The Federal Capital Territory High Court, Jabi, on Friday dismissed a suit accusing the acting Chief Judge of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad of age falsification for lack of ‘’Locus Standi’’.

Concise News also learned that Justice Danlami Senchi held that the suit filed by Tochi Michael, a 46-year-old man, sometime in April, ought to have been filed before the court by way of writ of summons and not originating summon.

According to the Judge, there was no evidence before the court to prove Michael’s case that Justice Muhammad reduced his age from Dec. 31, 1950 to Dec. 31, 1953 as claimed by the plaintiff.

“There is nowhere in the document before the court where the claimant have been injured by the defendant, the claimant also did not disclosed further much information about himself,” the Judge ruled.

“Where a suit was not commence with due process of the law, it was quite clear that this suit was commence by way of originating summon instead of writ; the claimant has failed to show to the court necessary document to show that the defendant falsified his age

“I hereby declared that the date of birth of the defendant is Dec. 31, 1953 and not Dec. 31, 1950; this suit is hereby dismissed in entirety.’’