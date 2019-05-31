Chelsea Eye Barcelona Maestro As Hazard Replacement

With Eden Hazard looking set to leave Chelsea for Real Madrid, the Blues have identified Barcelona‘s Philippe Coutinho as an ideal replacement for the Belgian.

The lengthy saga between Chelsea and Real Madrid over the transfer of Hazard appears to be nearing its conclusion.

At the same time, Barcelona are looking to offload Coutinho after failing to live up to the 160 million euros that the club parted ways to land him from Liverpool in January of 2018.

As a result of his situation, Chelsea are keeping close tabs on the Brazilian due to his proven track record in the Premier League as well as his similar characteristics to Hazard.

The problem for Chelsea is that they are currently banned from making new signings until July 2020 for infringing the regulations on international transfers of players under 18 years and are waiting on the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) for permission to make transfers.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have also shown their interest in Coutinho, although Barcelona have yet to receive a concrete offer from either club.