Brazil legend, Ronaldo, has predicted that Tottenham will lose to Liverpool in the final of the 2019 Champions League on Saturday.

Concise News reports that the World Cup winner also predicted that Liverpool will score three goals, while Tottenham will score one at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

He said this in a tweet on the UEFA handle on Thursday ahead of the final of the competition.

“#UCL, @Ronaldo is backing @liverpoolfc 3-1 Tottenham,” the tweet read alongside a picture of Ronaldo holding a snapshot of the scoreline between the two clubs.

Liverpool got to the Champions League final after beating Barcelona in the semi-final some weeks, while Tottenham sent Ajax out of the competition.