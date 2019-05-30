Diverse reactions have greeted the granting of bail to embattled singer Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understood that Naira Marley was granted bail by the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos State on Thursday.

Concise News reports that Naira Marley had earlier pleaded not guilty to the cyber fraud charges pressed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

While reacting to the development, many Nigerians took to Twitter to warn the singer to watch what he says.

Others also noted that he is being witchhunt by certain persons.

Concise News compiled the reactions as seen below:

Naira Marley is finally out on bail. Tough times never last. But #NairaMarley be careful of what you say now, all eyes on you. pic.twitter.com/RIEYtr0JSd — D' FuTuRe (@DFuTuReEnT) May 30, 2019

Dear #NairaMarley Congrats for the freedom but if don't give us a single about this EFCC ish before June 03, 2019. You are mad! — ARAKUNRIN™ (@Oluwaloyalist) May 30, 2019

The way most Nigerians justify nonsense in this country makes me wonder if there is hope for this country. You can't brazenly support crime. There should be a limit. #NairaMarley — Louis Adjeks (@Saintlouis217) May 30, 2019

How will you feel if I told you that all the people who went to court to support Naira Marley were rented ? #marlians #NairaMarley — Dat_Asaba_Boy (@AsabaDat) May 30, 2019