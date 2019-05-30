efcc news, yahoo boys, efcc arrest yahoo boys, efcc yahoo boys news, efcc yahoo boys lagos, yahoo boy news, cybercrime news
Nigerian singer, Naira Marley/Twitter.

Diverse reactions have greeted the granting of bail to embattled singer Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understood that Naira Marley was granted bail by the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos State on Thursday.

Concise News reports that Naira Marley had earlier pleaded not guilty to the cyber fraud charges pressed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

While reacting to the development, many Nigerians took to Twitter to warn the singer to watch what he says.

Others also noted that he is being witchhunt by certain persons.

Concise News compiled the reactions as seen below:

