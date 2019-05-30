The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied the arrest of the immediate Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, and his wife Gerald.

However, in the light of Okorocha’s exit from office as governor of Imo, reports began to circulate online on Thursday that he had been arrested by the EFCC.

It was said that the anti-graft commission stormed his residence and made the arrest and also sealed his Eastern Palm University, Ogboko.

However, when the Punch contacted the EFCC Acting Head, Media, and Publicity, Tony Orilade, he said, “It is fake news.”

Asked if he was aware of the source of the fake news, Orilade said, “We don’t investigate the source of disinformation. We investigate financial and economic crimes. So, if anybody is quoting us, we can then take it up.”

Okorocha had on Wednesday predicted his arrest while warning that he would fight back at all plans to silence him.

The immediate governor had issued a stern warning to the new administration of the state not to “fight him politically”.