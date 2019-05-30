Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that Senate President Bukola Saraki jokingly asked him to be ‘careful’ as he (Saraki) was the ‘Acting President’ before Muhammadu Buhari was sworn in as President for a second term on Wednesday.

Concise News reports that Osinbajo stated this at a dinner organised in honour of President Buhari and himself at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.

Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, had earlier in the day sworn in Buhari and Osinbajo for a second term in office.

This news medium understands that Buhari, scheduled to depart for Makkah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, May 30, for OIC summit, was represented at the dinner by Osinbajo.

“Something interesting happened earlier today; I am a lawyer and a law teacher and I like to test and interrogate legal scenarios,” the vice president said.

“At one minute past midnight today, the four year term of the President and I ended by effluxion of time.

“So, from one minute past 12 of last night, May 29 to about 10:30 am when we were sworn in for a second term there was no President or Vice President.

“Interestingly nothing went wrong, all was okay; when such a situation arises, it is the Senate President who acts as President.

“So, when I arrived at Eagle Square this morning, some may have noticed that the Senate President and I were enjoying a joke.

“He said to me jokingly `you better be careful you know I am the acting President now’; so, we thank the Senate President for not doing anything funny.’’

Osinbajo said that the beauty of democracy was the orderly and civilised process of transition and more importantly, the sanctity of and respect for the will and choice of the people.