The Flying Eagles coach Paul Aigbogun has urged his strikers not to let the team down as they take on Ukraine at the U-20 World Cup on Thursday.

Aigbogun’s Flying Eagles had lost their last game to the US after thrashing Qatar and must avoid a defeat to scale through to the next stage of the competition in Poland.

Speaking on his team’s readiness for the encounter, the coach said the West Africans have learnt their lessons from the clash with the Americans.

According to him, they have worked on their mistakes against the US and are eager to make Nigerians proud.

“We are as ready as we can be and we are going to the game with the best knowledge and to the best of our ability with a plan that can come through,” Brila FM quoted him as saying.

“Our attack was not adequate in our last game and I felt we were let down by that. So we made a point to work on the attack specifically.

“We just need for them to bring all these learned into the game properly.”