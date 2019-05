Nigeria’s Flying Eagles came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Ukraine in the Group D match of the 2019 U-20 World Cup in Poland on Thursday, Concise News reports.

The Nigerian team progressed to the round of 16 as the best loser in the group with just four points behind the United States and Ukraine who top the group.

CONFIRMED: πŸ‡³πŸ‡¬ Nigeria advance to Round of 16 as one of the four best third-placed sides. πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡¦ Ukraine finish as Group D winners.#U20WC β€” FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) May 30, 2019