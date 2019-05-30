Tonto Dikeh Plans For More Plastic Surgery

Multi-award winning Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has said that she is planning on having more plastic surgeries.

It could be recalled that about 10 months ago, the actress revealed her intentions to have cosmetic surgery and shortly after that, her dream became a reality. She took to the social media platform to reveal she spent millions of naira on the surgery.

Months after flaunting her new body on social media, Tonto has now revealed that she plans on going in for the third time to fix her breasts and belly.

She made this known in an interview with “BBC QUESTION TILL MOUTH PAIN YOU,” adding that she can’t really count the numbers of surgeries done.

She further gave honour to her friend, Bobrisky, referring to him as a “sure guy”

When asked thing she could disclose about, the mother of one said there was nothing she could reveal to anyone about the crossdresser.

See video: