Popular Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo has berated the pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, for allegedly sleeping with his church members.

In a series of Instagram posts, Dakolo claimed that Pastor Fatoyinbo has not stopped the act of sleeping with girls in his church.

The singer further claimed that the COZA pastor and some elders in the church are covering the action of the pastor to the point of even paying to silence some victims.

He wrote; “Some of the victims they will threaten, some they will pay off and some they will suppress by isolating from the “Church Members”, oga “Criminal Lawyer” always ready to do the dirty work behind the scene, just to drown the truth. Dear Church Members, try and find these ladies and men to hear their side of the truth before crucifying them or branding them evil. Trust me, their side of the story will SHOCK YOU.”

“So none of you wonder why a dedicated church worker or leader stop coming to church and don’t want to talk about it. Suddenly rumours start flying around about the person being evil. I will tell you all straight up, all your branch pastors know about this evil going on for years and are part of it”.

“From Ilorin to Abuja to Lagos to Dubai to Port Harcourt to London and any city he visits, your pastor is leaving a trail of broken women, sexually abused and mentally strangled From Avalanche to Gratitude, from Pastoral Care Unit to Host and Hostesses, from Witty Inventions to Hospitality Unit. They are found in every department in that Church. He hand picks his victims and ruins them”

Timi Dakolo also wrote, “COMMONWEALTH KO ZION NI.CHURCH IS SUPPOSE TO FIX BROKEN PEOPLE AND NOT CRUSH PEOPLE WHO SHOW UP IN CHURCH NEEDING GOD.”

Recall that Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo was accused by a church member identified as Ese Walter Ark of having a sexual relationship with her.