Singapore Frees Nigerian Earlier Sentenced To Death

Singaporean Supreme Court has acquitted Nigerian Adili Chibuike Ejike, who was sentenced to death for importing about two kilogrammes of methamphetamine into Singapore.

Concise News learned that the court acquitted Ejike and ordered his release with no outstanding charges.

In a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Nigerian High Commission in Singapore said: “A three-member panel that delivered the judgment was led by the Chief Justice of Singapore, Sundaresh Menon.”

According to the mission, Ejike’s freedom from death by hanging made history as the first time such a decision was made in a case involving a Nigerian.

This news medium learned that Ejike was arrested in November 2011 and has since been behind bars before he was discharged and acquitted.

“The High Commission affirmed that the prosecution had failed to establish that Ejike knew that the drug bundles in his suitcase were in his possession,” the letter read.

“In order words, Mr Ejike was not guilty of willful blindness or deliberately shutting his eyes to the truth of his possession of the drugs.

“The acquittal of Mr Ejike has been termed locally as a miracle of God and I am elated that his freedom from death happened under my watch here as the Head of Mission.”