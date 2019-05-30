Ramadan fasting has reached day 25 today, Thursday, May 30th; and here are some selected quotes, images and prayers are compiled for you and your loved ones.

Ramadan Day 25: Ramadan Quotes

Reminder!

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said, always look out for the Night of Decree (Laylatu AlQodir) when Ramadan days are odds I.e, falls among these days 21th, 23rd, 25th, 27th, 29th.

Ramadan Day 25: Ramadan Dua (Prayers)

O Allah on this day, make me among those who love your friends, and hate your enemies, following the way of your Prophet, O the Guardian of the hearts of the prophets.

The Night of Decree is better than a thousand months. The angels and the spirits descended therein by the permission of their Lord every matter. peace is until the emergence of dawn. (Qur’an 97:3-5)

Keep your tongue moist with this prayer throughout the last ten days of Ramadan:

”Allahumo Inakah hafuwun Kareemu tuhibu L-hafuwa Fahafu hani.”

