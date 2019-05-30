Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde has summoned the security chiefs to an emergency security meeting following reports of threats of violence across different parts of the capital city, Concise News reports.

It was gathered that the reason for the emergency meeting which is the first of its kind between the newly sworn-in governor and the security chiefs was the report of clashes between rival groups of the NURTW in areas like Beere, Ring road.

The Governor in his inaugural speech earlier promised to put the security of the state as a front burner in his administration, adding that far-reaching decisions will be taken at the meeting.

However, the security chiefs including the Commissioner of Police Shina Olukolu, the General Officer Commanding, 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Okwudili Azinta, State Commandant, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr John Oyedokun and the Nigerian Immigration Service boss have all arrived the venue, awaiting the governor, his deputy and Chief of Staff among other participants.

Meanwhile, early Thursday morning, unconfirmed sources claimed sporadic gunshots were heard around Iwo Road, Challenge and other parts of the city.

There has been fear of a return to the reign of violence since the victory of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the March 9 governorship election.