President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday took oath of office for his second term as Nigeria‘s president in a ceremony at the Eagle Square in the nation’s capital, Abuja. Acting Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Mohammed Tanko, administered the oath of office to the President at 10:42 am, shortly after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo took his oath of office.

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves the country for Organisation of Islamic Cooperation OIC Summit in Makkah, Saudi Arabia on Thursday, Concise News report. Senior Special Assistant, (Media & Publicity) to President, Garba Shehu in a statement issued said that the President will attend the 14th session of the Summit Conference of the OIC, scheduled to hold on Friday.

The new Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has vowed to move the state forward despite hard times faced by residents. In his inauguration speech at the Tafawa Balewa Square on Wednesday, Sanwo-Olu promised to appoint only the best into his cabinet, adding that he would be fair to all irrespective of tribe and social status.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, was ordered out of the parade ceremonies by the Commander, Guards Brigade, Brig. Gen Umar Musa, for breaching protocol during President’s inauguration at the Eagle Square on Wednesday. Several dignitaries who had a vital role to play in the inauguration of the President had lined up along the red carpet leading to where the President took the oath of office.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo survived what could have been a plane crash in Lagos on Wednesday, Concise News reports. NAN reports that the ex-president was among the 393 passengers who were on board an aircraft that found it difficult to land at Murtala Muhammed International airport in Lagos.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has reacted to reports of him surviving what could have been a plane crash in Lagos on Wednesday. Concise News gathered that Obasanjo declared he was not on board the Boeing 777-300 aircraft Ethiopian flight that encountered bad weather while landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, has slammed Peter Obi, vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for saying that he is politically irrelevant. Amaechi, who spoke at an interactive forum of maritime stakeholders in Lagos, on Tuesday, tackled Obi for attacking him over his comments on the 2023 presidency.

Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, President of the Court of Appeal (PCA), has hinted at replacing herself at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal with another female judge. Justice Bulkachuwa dropped the hint on Wednesday shortly after having to step down as the head of the tribunal.

Eden Hazard bagged a brace as Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1 in the Europa League final to give manager Maurizio Sarri his first trophy, Concise News report. Olivier Giroud opened the scoring against his old club with a wonderful header and Pedro swept past the retiring Petr Cech from Hazard’s cross.

