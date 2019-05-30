For all bonafide beneficiaries of the Federal Government programme, N-Power, who have updated their account records, they are entitled to receive a monthly stipend of N30, 000, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that some N-Power beneficiaries are still complaining of unpaid stipends despite not being truant in the Place of Primary Assignment (PPA).

Well, if you fall into that category, this information is for you. The message was disseminated by Abanikanda Isma’eel, the representative for N-Power in Alimosho.

Find full information below:

Information For 2016 Lagos N-Power Volunteers

If you are a beneficiary from the above state and N-Power is owing you at least 3 months & above BACKLOGS, kindly report to Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment at the Focal Person office.

Date: Friday 31st May 2019.

Venue: Ministry of Wealth Creation & Employment block 6 Alausa secretariat Ikeja

Time: 9 am prompt.

Requirements

1. Your profile page showing the months you are being owed

2. Your posting letter showing the date you were posted.

Please note that December 2016 & January 2017 are not inclusive.