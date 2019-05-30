Italian tactician Maurizio Sarri says he will discuss his future with Chelsea on Thursday following their Europa League final victory over Arsenal, Concise News reports.

The online news medium gathered that the former Napoli manager ​​is Juventus’ number one target to become their new manager, according to Sky in Italy, and it is understood he is open to a return to Italy.

He, Sarri finishes his debut season in England at Chelsea with a Europa League title and also led the club to a League Cup final and third place in the Premier League, which guarantees Champions League football next season.

Now that the season is over, Sarri says he will be holding talks with the Chelsea hierarchy about his future.

“I have to speak to my club,” he said in his post-match press conference.

“The season finished one hour ago. Tomorrow I begin to speak to the club like in every club at the end of the season. We need to know what the club can do for me and what I can do better for the club.

“Also the club need to speak with me. In a couple of days we have to decide but at the moment we are talking about nothing.

“I love the Premier League and the level of competition. I am lucky because I am at Chelsea, one of the best clubs in the Premier League and championships in the world.

“At the moment I am happy but I want to know if the club is happy and if we can improve. It’s normal but I will discuss with the owner, director and president at the end of the season [as] with every club.”

Sarri revealed post-match that he was already aware of his decision and wants to respect his wishes.