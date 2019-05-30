In ‘Why,’ produced by OluwajBeats, rapper Naira Marley says he wants to have some fun today even if it costs him money.

Read lyrics to the song below:

[Intro]

Why always Naira Marley

Oluwajbeats on the beat again

Why this

why me

why

It’s naira

I just want to have some fun o

I swear this stress is not for me

I don’t care if it cost me money

I must to jaiye today

How them ah call me their friend?

When I’m rich they are here

When I’m broke they gone o

Shout to my real friends

Friends forever

Dem ah keep it real to the end o

Why is it everytime I put up a nice pic on Insta that’s when you remember me?

Why do I have to post up shit on my snapchat story before you remember me? (why why)

Why do I have to swear on my life if you’re really my friend? (why why)

Why you talking shit about your friend to your girl? (why why)

Why you flexing on your bros let’s let’s shine together (why why)

Why’s your boy got beef but you cool with his opp? (why why)

Why why why why why why why o

Why why why why why why why o

Why you wan do me wayo?

Shebi eni jeun loma yo

Ogbeni why o

Ototimi dele alawo

Yahoo boy ni babalawo

Iwobawo

Oti re e, oje yale alagbo

The street them show me love o

Show me love o

Your girlfriend gbamilago

It won’t hurt cos you don’t know

Cos you don’t know

Carlos like roberto

I do this for tomorrow

I don’t need your friendship no more (yeh ha)

I don’t need your friendship no more (yeh ha)

Carlos like roberto

I do this for tomorrow

I don’t need your friendship no more (yeh ha)

I don’t need your friendship no more (yeh yeh)

Why do I have to swear on my life if you’re really my friend? (why why)

Why you talking shit about your friend to your girl? (why why)

Why you flexing on your bros let’s let’s shine together (why why)

Why’s your boy got beef but you cool with his opp? (why why)

Why why why why why why why o

Why why why why why why why o

Why do I have to swear on my life if you’re really my friend? (why why)

Why you talking shit about your friend to your girl? (why why)

Why you flexing on your bros let’s let’s shine together (why why)

Why’s your boy got beef but you cool with his opp? (why why)

Why why why why why why why o

Why why why why why why why o

[Outro]

Oluwajabeats

The End!!!

