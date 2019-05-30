Welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines update on Concise News for today, Thursday, May 30th, 2019.

In compliance with the sit-at-home declaration by outlawed separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to honour their heroes, there was total lockdown in Onitsha, the commercial centre of Anambra state, as all markets, schools and banks were closed, Concise News reports.

Human and vehicular movements were restricted. Also, traders and residents decided to stay indoors.

Residents of Enugu metropolis on Thursday went about their normal activities and disregarded the sit-at-home order issued by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Concise News reports.

The proscribed group had in a statement, directed the residents to observe a sit-at-home order in memory of those who lost their lives in the Nigeria-Biafra war from 1967 to 1970.

As the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other pro-Biafra groups observe the sit-at-home order today, a combined force of Military, Naval and Police personnel have been patrolling the major streets of Umuahia and environs, Concise News reports.

It is understood that Umuahia is the ‘headquarters’ of IPOB, being the native home of their present generally-believed leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has commended people of the South-East for complying with its sit-at-home order.

The pro-Biafran group claimed that the adherence was proof that the group was in firm control of the South East.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, and seen by Concise News, the group urged people of the South-East not to be intimidated as they observe the order.

