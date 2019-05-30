A pleasant day to you, and welcome to the latest N-power news headlines update for today, Thursday, May 30, 2019, on Concise News.

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano, Alhaji Abdulmajid Danbilki-Commander, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take punitive measures against those found guilty of corrupt practices in the handling of N500 billion National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP) fund which the famed N-Power scheme is inclusive, Concise News reports. He made the call while speaking with newsmen in Kano on Tuesday on the alleged misuse of the funds made by the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari. Danbilki-Commander, who is a staunch political associate of President Buhari, said taking drastic measures to punish perpetrators of corruption had become imperative for the business of governance to thrive in the country. Read more here.

Lagos beneficiaries of one of the Federal Government‘s social investment programmes, N-Power, have expressed their disappointment with the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President Muhammadu Buhari on Job Creation and Youth Employment, Afolabi Imoukhuede‘s Live Facebook Chat (held on Monday) and called on volunteers to storm the inauguration ground of Babajide Sanwo-Olu today, Concise News reports. In a statement sent to this online news platform by one of the N-Power Lagos Team Leaders who prefers not to be named, beneficiaries are charged to come out and make their ‘permanency’ intentions known on Wednesday. Find the full announcement here.

As reported, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President Muhammadu Buhari on Job Creation and Youth Employment, Afolabi Imoukhuede addressed volunteers of one of the Federal Government‘s social investment programmes, N-Power on Monday amid wait for the ‘good news’. Concise News presents to you the written version of Afolabi’s live chat with N-Power beneficiaries yesterday. Find transcription here.

