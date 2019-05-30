Good day, and welcome to the latest Benue State online news headlines update for today, Wednesday, May 29th, 2019 on Concise News.
Benue: Ortom Tells Buhari Govt How To Tackle Herdsmen-Farmers Crisis
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has called on the Federal Government to establish the North Central Development Commission to rebuild and reconstruct infrastructures in states ravaged by herdsmen, Concise News reports.
Ortom says the destruction of basic infrastructure and the near helplessness of the people in the North Central zone was high, hence the need for the establishment of the Commission to address the challenges confronting them.