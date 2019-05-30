Former Senate President, David Mark and ex-Governor of Benue, Gabriel Suswamhave expressed appreciation to the people of the state for re-electing Governor Samuel Ortom for another term, Concise News reports.

The duo expressed the appreciation on Wednesday in Makurdi in their goodwill messages at the inauguration of Gov Ortom for another four years in office.

Governor Samuel Ortom on Wednesday signed into law a bill for the establishment of Benue State Contributory Pensions Scheme (BSCPS) to address the challenge of payment of pensions and gratuities, Concise News reports.

The Governor also assented to the bill for a law to provide for the administration of Criminal Justice in the Courts of Benue State.

Also assented to by the Governor was a bill for a law to prohibit all forms of violence against persons in private and public life, provide maximum protection and effective remedies for victims and punishment of offenders and for purposes connected therewith.

Furthermore, the Governor assented to a bill for a law to make provision for a State Anthem using his victory song.

Signing the bills, Governor Ortom stated that his administration had taken it upon itself to domesticate laws that had a positive impact on the state and also enact those that would address challenges confronting the state.

According to him, “the Contributory Pension Scheme law will help to address the accumulation of pension arrears and boost the morale of those still in the service.

