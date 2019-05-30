Benue State news, nigeria news today, Nigeria newspapers today headlines, nigeria news, naija news, nigeria breaking news, nigeria newspapers, today nigeria breaking news, latest news in nigeria today 2019, 247 nigeria news updates, nigeria politics news, today, nigeria news today, latest nigeria newspapers, latest nigeria news, concise news, nigeria news today, nigerian news, latest nigeria news, news today, nigerian news today, news naija, naija news today, news. nigeria newspapers, today nigeria news, nigeria news today headlines, breaking news today, newspaper headlines, breaking news, concise news, news headlines today, nigeria today, news headlines today, latest election news in nigeria, election news in nigeria, latest news on nigeria election, nigeria election news, latest political news in nigeria, news happening in nigeria
Benue State – Nigeria/TVC News

Good day, and welcome to the latest Benue State online news headlines update for today, Wednesday, May 29th, 2019 on Concise News.

Latest Benue State News Update For Today

Benue: Ortom Tells Buhari Govt How To Tackle Herdsmen-Farmers Crisis

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has called on the Federal Government to establish the North Central Development Commission to rebuild and reconstruct infrastructures in states ravaged by herdsmen, Concise News reports.

Ortom says the destruction of basic infrastructure and the near helplessness of the people in the North Central zone was high, hence the need for the establishment of the Commission to address the challenges confronting them.

Benue: Mark, Suswan React To Ortom’s Second Coming

Former Senate President, David Mark and ex-Governor of BenueGabriel Suswamhave expressed appreciation to the people of the state for re-electing Governor Samuel Ortom for another term, Concise News reports.

The duo expressed the appreciation on Wednesday in Makurdi in their goodwill messages at the inauguration of Gov Ortom for another four years in office.

Benue: Gov Ortom Signs Bill To Address Pension Problems

Governor Samuel Ortom on Wednesday signed into law a bill for the establishment of Benue State Contributory Pensions Scheme (BSCPS) to address the challenge of payment of pensions and gratuities, Concise News reports.

The Governor also assented to the bill for a law to provide for the administration of Criminal Justice in the Courts of Benue State.

Also assented to by the Governor was a bill for a law to prohibit all forms of violence against persons in private and public life, provide maximum protection and effective remedies for victims and punishment of offenders and for purposes connected therewith.

Furthermore, the Governor assented to a bill for a law to make provision for a State Anthem using his victory song.

Signing the bills, Governor Ortom stated that his administration had taken it upon itself to domesticate laws that had a positive impact on the state and also enact those that would address challenges confronting the state.

According to him, “the Contributory Pension Scheme law will help to address the accumulation of pension arrears and boost the morale of those still in the service.

That’s all for today on the latest Benue State news online update!

