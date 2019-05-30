The new Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday, described Lagos as the country’s door to the global economy, Concise News reports.

Sanwo-Olu stated this during his inaugural speech shortly after he was sworn in as the official Governor of Lagos State.

Part of the statement read: “By the dint of Providence, this small tract of land intersected and surrounded by waterways and lagoons has become home to roughly 22 million people, with their various dreams and aspirations.

‘Not only is Lagos home to so many people and their aspirations, it is also the catalyst of economic growth for much of Nigeria.

‘The world outside sees Lagos as Nigeria. We are Nigeria’s door to the global economy and the global economy’s door to Nigeria.

“As long as Lagos flourishes, Nigeria has more than a fair chance to enjoy the development and growth needed for its deserving population. If Lagos falters, Nigeria also stumbles.

“The reality of the integral role we play in Nigeria’s ascent to national greatness coupled with the untapped potentials we hold to produce even greater wealth to improve the living conditions of our people are the things that make Lagos a magnificent place.

“‘These strategic aspects of our current reality, and of our immediate future, bestow on me and my administration a profound responsibility. My goal is to advance the social and economic progress of this state and its people; regardless of your faith, social class, or your origin of birth.

“As long as you adopt the spirit of Lagos, Lagos, in turn, shall adopt you.

“I am too focused on moving Lagos forward to give a second thought to where a person may have come from. As long as you are animated by the spirit of achievement, cooperation and tolerance, then you are Lagosian. This is my motto.”

He pledged his loyalty and urged all Lagosians to avoid things that will divide them and affect the State.

“I shall forever remain loyal to the aspirations of the people and to the developmental blueprint that has brought so much success to our dear state.

“The Babajide Sanwo-Olu you see today shall not change and try to become something I am not. My prayer is only that I grow and improve as your Governor to implement good policies and bring the prosperity you deserve.

“I say to you all let us explore how we can best establish a harmony of interests and avoid the growing tendency to focus on those things that differentiate and divide one Lagosian from another,” he said.