Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State after been sworn in for his second term on Wednesday, immediately y re-appointed the Secretary to the State Government, (SSG), Alhaji Usman Alhaji and State Accountant General, Shehu Mu’azu, Concise News reports.

The Governor made the announcement immediately after his official inauguration for the second term in office commending both men t for working with him in his first tenure in office.

He urged them to work hard and make the new administration be more fruitful as he promises for the second term in office.

This came a day after all political appointments were terminated by the administration, a day before today’s inauguration.

It could be recalled that, all political appointments were terminated with the exception of tenure-based appointments, which government said that would be determined by the laws governing the operations of affected agencies and departments.