A top educator, Prince Adesegun Ogungbayi has spelt out how Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2019 candidates of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) with poor result can gain admission, Concise News reports.

Prince Ogungbayi who is the Project Coordinator of Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI) was speaking exclusively to Concise News on Wednesday in Lagos.

“This question is a very crucial one at this point in time. Although, that is how it occurs annually due to the failure of admission seekers to prepare for such a critical examination that will determine their academic future and also due to some unscrupulous stakeholders that are encouraging malpractices and morally-bankrupt parents,” Prince Ogungbayi says.

“Yes, by the poor performance, majority of those candidates with poor performances of 150 to 179 can still secure admission into Polytechnics and Colleges of Education across the nation.

“Some private universities across the country usually admit students with 120 and above, provided such a student has a good grade in WAEC.

“However, the Minister of Education of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Adamu Adamu) will still call for meeting with all the Vice Chancellors of the universities and other tertiary institutions with the JAMB Registrar on seat to determine those truly qualified for admission and those that totally performed poorly and may not qualify for 2019/2020 admission process. The cut-off marks that will be fixed at such a meeting.”

“My advice is that students nationwide should start preparing for Post-JAMB in order to cover up for their lapse in JAMB. As well, they should not rush to change Course and University until 2019/2020 cut off marks is fixed.”

Recently, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar disclosed that about 76.2 per cent of the 1,792,719 candidates who sat for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination(UTME) scored below 50 per cent.

In all 2,906 candidates scored over 300 as against 4,683 in 2018 and 57,579 candidates scored between 250 and 299 as against 64,120 in the 2018 results.

Oloyede said 366,757 candidates also scored between 200 and 249, which is a significant improvement from the 2018 results.