As the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other pro-Biafra groups observe the sit-at-home order today, a combined force of Military, Naval and Police personnel have been patrolling the major streets of Umuahia and environs, Concise News reports.

It is understood that Umuahia is the ‘headquarters’ of IPOB, being the native home of their present generally-believed leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Though the security operatives have not harassed anyone, they insist the operation was to alert the people and warn pro-Biafra groups not to stir trouble.

There have also been warnings from Police authorities to the group to desist from making such calls for sit-at-home as it had no rights to do so.

However, IPOB, in a statement on Monday by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, insisted on going ahead with the sit-at-home programme, saying “the Army, Police and their collaborators within and without, lie, misinform, arrest, torture and clamp people into illegal detention. A corrupt and complicit judiciary only serves to strengthen our resolve to restore Biafra and not diminish it.”

Meanwhile, in Enugu, many go about their businesses, while in Onitsha, there was a near-total lockdown of the city.

According to Daily Sun, in Onitsha, Anambra State, human and vehicular movements were restricted. Also, traders and residents decided to stay indoors.

As at noon, no vehicle was moving of out or into Onitsha from the bridgehead, as the Enugu-Onitsha expressway was deserted by motorists and commuters. However, there were commercial tricycles still working in the eastern city.

The Nigerian Civil War, also known as the Biafran War and the Nigerian-Biafran War (6 July 1967 – 15 January 1970), was a war fought between the government of Nigeria and the secessionist state of Biafra.

It is approximated that close to three million people lost their lives as a result of the Nigerian civil war, with most of them dying from diseases and hunger. Despite the effort to reconstruct the nation, religious and ethnic tensions still persist in the politics of Nigeria.