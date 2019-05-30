Senator Hope Uzodinma of Imo West has described the immediate past governor of the State, Rochas Okorocha, as politically finished, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that Uzodinma said this in a statement on Wednesday.

He, also, urged Okorocha to bury his head in shame and nurse the effects of his ill-advised actions.

“If there is anybody that is actually shameless in Imo State, that person is Okorocha,” he said.

“For a man who was governor in Imo for eight years and had to rely on violence to be declared the winner of a senatorial election, shows that he is finished politically.

“In all these, was APC indicted of any electoral offence?”

According to him, “From available records, which are now before the tribunal, I defeated Okorocha and his son-in-law in all the local government areas. Nemesis has caught up with him, that is why he is now in a political pit.”