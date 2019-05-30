Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha has started the demolition of monuments built by his successor Rochas Okorocha, just a day after his swearing in.

Concise News had reported that Okorocha handed over to Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday with the latter making his first appointment.

As as the time of publishing this report, one of the tourist points built by Okorocha and known as the Akachi Tower has been demolished.

The Akachi Tower was erected on a reclaimed dumpsite abandoned by previous administrations.

It was demolished under the supervision of security agents who barred the press from covering it.

It was also commissioned by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo one week ago during his visit to the State.

This is as they are fears that Ihedioha might also raze down other monuments built by Okorocha in Owerri, the capital.