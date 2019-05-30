The newly sworn-in Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha has reacted to the demolition of Akachi statue near Aba Road, Owerri, Concise News reports.

Contrary to reports emanating from Owerri, the Government said it has no hand in the pulling down of the gargantuan Akachi statue.

Concise News earlier reported that the Akachi Tower, built on a reclaimed dumpsite, was one of the structures commissioned by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, earlier this month.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser, (Media) to the Governor, Steve Osuji, he said; ” It needs to be reiterated that the Imo State govt under Governor Ihedioha has no hand in the attempt to pull down the Akachi statue.

” If the government deems it necessary to pull down the statue or any structure for that matter, it would be done properly & in accordance with the law.

” Does it stand to reason that a government that is barely 24 hours old, with no handover notes whatsoever and without an office to work from yet would concern itself with an ordinary statue?

” Let it be known that the new government in Imo State has its eyes set on nobler goals which include fast-tracking the rebuilding of Imo State.

According to reports, Imo people seem to have nursed a loathing for the statue right from the beginning, considering it a monument that portends ominous auguries for the people of the state.

Another version suggests that the contractors who have been working rather endlessly around the statue for some time but who may have not been paid, may be responsible for the breaching of the giant statue.