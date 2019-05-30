Newly-sworn-in Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has commenced the demolition of the Akachi Tower, one of the monuments built by his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha.

Concise News understands that the Akachi Tower, built on a reclaimed dumpsite, was one of the structures commissioned by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, earlier this month.

The Nation reports that the demolition was supervised by soldiers who barred newsmen from covering it.

A massive tower with the symbol of a hand on the Zenith, the Akachi Tower represents the hand of God.

Meanwhile, there are insinuations that Ihedioha, who was sworn in on Wednesday, May 29, will also demolish the famous statues in Owerri, the state capital.