Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo has made two new appointments barely one day after he was sworn in as the leader of the South-East State.

Concise News understands that he appointed Steve Osuji and Chibuike Onyeukwu as his Special Adviser (Media) and Chief Press Secretary (CPS) respectively.

Onyeukwu noted this in a statement on Thursday where he said the appointment is also with immediate effect.

“Apparently living up to his promise at the inauguration ground earlier in the day to hit the ground running, Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has appointed two media aides, Steve Osuji as the Special Adviser (Media) while Mr. Chibuike Onyeukwu is the CPS,” the statement added.