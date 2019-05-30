Lawman Duruji, Imo State House of Assembly Speaker, has resigned just 48 hours after he assumed office following the resignation of the former Speaker, Acho Ihim.

Concise News understands that the speaker resigned on Thursday, May 30th.

Duruji had, on Tuesday, emerged the new Speaker after garnering 14 votes to beat his only rival, Chinedu Ofor (Onuimo), who got 11 votes.

“It is true. I have just reigned as the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly,” he said.

“I have tendered my resignation letter to the Clerk of the House, Chris Duru.

“I resigned on Thursday.”