Ahead November 16 Kogi State governorship election, a group of women from across the state, particularly Kogi Central Senatorial Districts, has declared its support for Natasha Akpoti, Concise News reports.

Akpoti ran for Kogi Central senatorial seat on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the last National Assembly elections but lost to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The women who made their position known during a solidarity visit to her Abuja home lamented that the current state government had failed to meet the expectations and the yearnings of the people in all areas of development.

Leader of the group Princess Umulkhani Otokiti noted that women in the state had been marginalised and subjected to discrimination.

She stressed that it was time one of them became the number one citizen of the Confluence State.

Furthermore, she commended Akpoti for her commitment to women and youth empowerment, assuring her that the people of the state, especially women, were behind her.

“Natasha Akpoti has made us proud in Kogi State and we feel that it will not be appropriate for the world to embrace her while we stay back,” Otokiti said

“We are here to show our support for her political aspiration and we are endorsing her to contest for the state’s governorship election. She has the qualities and would do a better job.”

Appreciating the women for the trust and confidence reposed in her, Akpoti admited that women were marginalised in Nigeria, particularly in politics, due to lack of enabling policies.

She maintained that countries with a greater percentage of women in leadership positions were better governed and more developed in human capacity.

She knocked members of the National Assembly, especially female legislators, for not working towards the passage of the Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill, noting that a robust legislative reform was needed to ensure greater women participation in politics.

On the call to contest for the governorship seat in the state, Akpoti again thanked the women for trusting in her ability to deliver but informed them that she had not yet made up her mind on that.