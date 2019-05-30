Fayose Tells Okorocha, Amosun To Submit Self To EFCC

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has called on Ibikunle Amosun and Rochas Okorocha to surrender themselves to Economic Crimes and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Fayose advised the immediate past governors to surrender themselves without revealing the reason he singled out the two outgone governors.

In the wake of the rumours about the alleged arrest of Okorocha and his wife, Nkechi, by the anti-graft agency, Fayose took to his verified Twitter handle, wrote: “Just reading that Okorocha was arrested by EFCC. True or not, we knew this day will come.

“However, I welcome him to the EFCC Alumni & enjoin the commission not to look away from Amosun too.

“While I encourage them to surrender themselves as I did, I welcome Mr Okorocha to the club.”