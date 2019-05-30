Former Minister of Communications Adebayo Shittu has called for the resignation of the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole.

Concise News had earlier published a report of the Deputy National Chairman of the APC (North), Lawal Shuaib, calling on Oshiomhole to tender his resignation letter following the Supreme Court’s nullification of the party’s primaries in Zamfara State.

On his part, Shittu said if Oshiomhole was allowed to remain as chairman, APC would go down when President Muhammadu Buhari’s completes his second term.

“The truth is with Oshiomhole this party would go down by the time President Muhammadu Buhari finishes his 2nd term,” he told New Telegraph.

“Oshiomhole is full of himself and he has an ego problem and wants to dominate every environment and democracy is not like that.

“I no that many of us who are conscionable members of the party who think of the future of this party and the fact that this party should continue to be relevant even after President Muhammad Buhari has left office would stand by this call. We are concerned and everything that we can do to force him out, we will do it.”