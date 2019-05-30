Chelsea star Pedro Rodríguez is now the first player to win the five top trophies in world football, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that Chelsea on Wednesday mauled Arsenal 1-4 to win the Europa League crown.

With the victory, Pedro, a former Barcelona star, now stands apart having also claimed the Champions League, Premier League, Europa League, World Cup, European Championship.

Even though there are other laurels that he has not won in football, he is the only person to have clinched these major crowns.

On the international scene, the 31-year-old is a 2010 World Cup winner in addition to the European Championship in 2012 with Spain.

For the Champions League, he has won it three times with Barcelona, won the Premier League with Chelsea in 2017, and an FA Cup trophy in 2018.

He won La Liga five times, the Spanish Cup three times, and the Spanish Super Cup six times.

This is in addition to two FIFA Club World Cups and five UEFA Supercup medals to his name.

That brings his trophy haul to 24 at the age of 31 with more expected to be added before he hangs the boot.

PEDRO’S TROPHIES

Below is a list of the trophies won by Pedro:

1x World Cup (Spain)

1x European Championship (Spain)

1x Premier League (Chelsea)

1x FA Cup (Chelsea)

1x Europa League (Chelsea)

5x La Liga (Barcelona)

3x Spanish Cup (Barcelona)

6x Spanish Super Cup (Barcelona)

2x FIFA Club World Cup (Barcelona)

5x UEFA Supercup (Barcelona)