A former Chelsea striker, Eidur Gudjohnsen, has berated Arsenal star Mesut Ozil for not running off the pitch in the team’s 1-4 to Chelsea on Wednesday.

Arsenal hopes of making it to the Champions League next season was truncated following the loss in the final of the Europa League.

Reacting to the loss, Gudjohnsen said Ozil should be ” embarrassed” following his showing in the night at Baku, Azerbaijan.

He slammed the German star for expecting a “standing ovation” after he was replaced in the second half of the match.

“The one thing is you tell me if you’re the manager of Arsenal… you’re 4-1 down in the final you take Ozil off and he’s walking at the slowest pace like he’s waiting for a standing ovation,” Gudjohnsen told BT Sport.

“I’m sorry if that’s me I’d feel embarrassed, head down and I sprint off the pitch.

“He’s a wonderful player, tremendous quality but as a manager, I could never watch that in my team.”